Old High hopes to get right against Plainview after 0-2 start

No one at Wichita Falls High expected the Coyotes to be 0-2.

At the very least, this team, after making an impressive run to the state quarterfinals last season, was supposed to be 1-1 heading into a Week 3 matchup with Plainview.

But that’s not the case.

After losing 41-13 to Rider to open the season, the Coyotes were upset by Hereford, 45-40, on Friday.

“It’s not where we want to be. We have higher expectations than this,” WFHS coach Grant Freeman said after Friday’s loss. “But you look at what we’ve dealt with so far this season. That Rider game is always tough. And then we had to make a long road trip and play a physical Hereford team.

“People look at Hereford’s record last year and think that should have been an easy win, but I’ll tell you that’s a much-improved team. This has been a tough start, but I’m proud of how we played late against Hereford and think it’s something we can build on.”

Freeman also noted that while the Coyotes do have several key players back from last year’s state quarterfinalist team, they did lose important senior leadership.

“We lost a lot of our senior leaders, and we are looking for someone to step up into those roles,” Freeman said. “That’s a big deal for any team, and we are pretty young in a lot of areas.”

Freeman said he believes the Coyotes may be hitting the portion of their schedule that could allow for the most improvement with their next three games at Memorial Stadium.

“I think it’s really good for us that we’re home for three in a row,” Freeman said. “I think that’s a big deal for a young team as we try to improve everyday.”

Plainview at WFHS

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Stadium

Live updates: Follow @Hull_TRN and @Naomi_TRN on X (formerly Twitter). Watch on WFISD’s YouTube channel. Listen on 100.9 FM or www.jackwichitafalls.com.

Records: Plainview 2-0; WFHS 0-2.

Last game: Plainview 35, Pampa 7; Hereford 45, WFHS 40

Last meeting: WFHS 33, Plainview 26 (2022); WFHS leads all-time series 9-2.

Players to watch: Plainview, Seth Mayberry (QB, So.), Ryder Walter (DB, Sr.), Justice DeLeon (DL, Sr.); WFHS, Jacobey Clay (LB, Sr.), Ivy Kelley (DB, Sr.), Eric Powell (RB, So.).

The rundown: Plainview has started a season 2-0 for the first time in 17 years. … The Bulldogs and Coyotes were in the same district for four seasons. Old High won all of those matchups by at least 21 points.

PigskinPrep.com says: WFHS by 2.

