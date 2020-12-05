Old heads, composure and dominant Caelan Doris: how Ireland saw off Scotland

The old guard of Jonny Sexton and Kieth Earls celebrate the winger's try during the win in Dublin - GETTY IMAGES

Ireland relieved some pressure on under-fire coach Andy Farrell with a 31-16 comeback victory over Scotland.

The hosts may not have been at their fluent best, but after the break they dominated to secure third place in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Here’s how the Irish were able to overwhelm Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland stalwarts battle back

The broad grin on Jonny Sexton’s face as the victorious Ireland players shook hands with the defeated Scots gave a hint of just how much coming third in the Autumn Nations Cup meant. One gets the impression from how Sexton led his side, along with relentless performances from Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony, that this was a chance for the Ireland old guard to show they still have what it takes to turn Test matches, having come under fire over the past year.

The conundrum of who succeeds the Sexton-Murray halfback partnership remains, but their composure when Scotland were quicker out of the blocks illustrates their enduring class. That along with with O’Mahony’s tenacity and a brace of tries from Keith Earls, highlights how influential Ireland’s over-30s club still are. They may be in the autumn of their Test careers but they’ll be key in influencing the new generation of Ireland players Andy Farrell is nurturing.

Duncan Taylor’s sin-binning

For the first 25 minutes of the match Ireland looked flat, both in defence and demeanour. By comparison Scotland were lively and it was no surprise to see the visitors lead until just before the break.

As soon as Scotland centre Duncan Taylor was shown yellow for a deliberate knock on, however, that all changed. The man advantage allowed Ireland to get back into the game and interrupt Scotland’s fluency. No sooner had Taylor left the field than Earls scored. That not only put Ireland ahead on the scoreboard, but also gave them a huge psychological boost heading into the interval.

Irish nerve

Andy Farrell announced this week that well-regarded performance coach Gary Keegan had been working with the side over the past few months. His work in building belief and leadership was evident, as players, in particular less experienced ones such as Hugo Keenan, showed bite in the second half. Thanks to their composure the hosts were able to capitalise on Scotland’s errors and increasing penalty count, allowing them to control the match in a way they weren’t able to against Georgia.

Caelan Doris' brilliance

Doris’s maturity as a ball carrier, his work rate, skill from the base of scrum and breakdown work was pivotal in Scotland’s eventual undoing. It is scary to think that the Leinster man is only 22 years old. The breakdown battle had been heralded as where this game would be won and lost, and along with his back-row colleagues Doris brilliantly managed to stop Scotland in their tracks. At times it seemed as if the No.8 was popping up at rucks as if out of nowhere. There is always hyperbole when a young player exerts such influence, but this performance will no doubt have enhanced his credentials in a very crowded back-row field for British and Irish Lions selection.