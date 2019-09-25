As the old guard slowly crumble, we are witnessing the start of a new era of NFL quarterbacks

Daniel Jones celebrates his game-winning touchdown for the Giants against the Buccaneers - USA TODAY Sports

When Daniel Jones rushed in a seven-yard touchdown to tie the Giants up 31-31 with the Buccaneers, with just over a minute left on the clock, you felt something shift in the fabric of New York football.

The Giants had been down by 18 points at half-time in Jones' maiden NFL start. Matt Gay's missed field goal as time expired meant they left Tampa Bay with their first win of the season, and even more importantly, a new franchise quarterback.

This was the Giants' biggest comeback win in 49 years. Eli Manning's career has spanned 15 years and harvested two Super Bowls, but his record in games in which he has trailed by 18 points or more is 0-44. Jones has a very long way to go to even approach Manning's legendary status in New York, but he could not possibly have made a better start.

Jones' performance, in which he threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns, as well as rushing for two scores, marked the end an era. Manning is surely finished with the Giants now, barring an injury to the rookie. Jones' victory - and no one can deny it was Jones' - punctuated what is beginning to feel like a time of transition in the NFL after a long period of quarterback stability.

Of the 32 QBs who started week three, 13 are inside the first three years of their careers. Arguably the two most electrifying signal callers in the league right now, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, are in their first and second full seasons as starters respectively. Deshaun Watson is already one of the NFL's very best in Houston, 2018 picks Baker Mayfield (Browns), Sam Darnold (Jets) and Josh Allen (Bills) are all entrenched as starters, while this year's No 1 overall pick Kyler Murray has brought hope back to Arizona.

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes shake hands after the Chiefs' win over the Ravens Credit: AP

Andrew Luck has retired, Ben Roethlisberger and Nick Foles are out for the season, Drew Brees has been sidelined for half and Cam Newton's status is up in the air. In their place we have Jacoby Brissett, who is looking more than competent in Indianapolis and is riding a two-game winning streak, Mason Rudolph, a second-year with a high ceiling in Pittsburgh, Gardner Minshew, the sixth-rounder who's already something of a cult figure in Jacksonville and became the unlikely first winner of this year's rookie class with the 20-7 victory over the Titans on Thursday, Teddy Bridgewater in New Orleans - with a dash of Taysom Hill thrown in for good measure - and Kyle Allen, who put up the highest points total of week three, in Carolina.

Not all of these will stick, but the fact of the matter is a golden generation of quarterbacks are now watching the sun go down on their careers. At 40, we don't know how well Brees will come back from his hand injury, or whether Roethlisberger will continue playing at all next season - when he will be 38 - despite recently pledging to carry on. This would not be the first time Big Ben had changed his mind about retirement. Philip Rivers will also be 38 in December, and while we all know Tom Brady is an android eventually even he will run out of fuel.

The players who have defined the NFL over the past two decades are on the way out, and the ones who have emerged to replace them point to an exciting new breed. Will we miss Brees and Brady surgically picking apart defenses, Rivers' fearlessness in the pocket and Big Ben's bravado? Of course we will, but they're being replaced by Mahomes' magic, Jackson's unique threat and maybe now, Jones' precision and heart. It's the start of a new era, and it's one we can feel very excited about.