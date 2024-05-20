Old Fort Days Rodeo returns to Fort Smith for 91st year

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Old Fort Days Rodeo returns to Fort Smith for its 91st year from May 27 through June 1 at Kay Rodgers Park.

According to a press reelase, rodeo events include saddle bronc riding, bull riding, bareback riding, calf roping, barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, kid’s wild pony races and mutton bustin.

The festivieties begin with the Old Fort Days Rodeo parade at 10 a.m. on May 27 along Garrison Avenue. The parade will feature the Express Clydesdales from Yukon, Okla. The Express Clydesdales will also be the featured attraction at the rodeo grand entry on May 28.

The release says May 27 is Patriot Night. On May 28-29, all tickets are $10 for family nights. May 31 is Tough Enough to Wear Pink night to raise awareness for breast cancer research.

Free entertainment on the Old Fort Days Stage will be available before and after the rodeo each evening.

More information, a full schedule of events and tickets can be found here.

