Old Firm players dominate SWPL TOTW

[BBC]

Victoria Esson (Rangers) - Was alert to the danger from Celtic’s Natasha Flint keeping out a couple of her efforts. Her save from Flint early in the second half was exceptional - a vital save.

Chloe Craig (Celtic) - Made some crucial blocks, and as the game wore on, her leadership on the pitch was evident.

Tessel Middag (Rangers) - Solid at the back for Rangers and so composed on the ball. Was first to a few dangerous deliveries in clearing the threat.

Poppy Lawson (Hibs) - Popped up with an injury-time goal for her side, and what a finish it was. Calm when the ball was cushioned down into her path.

Kodie Hay (Partick Thistle) - Great vision and technique for her goal. Her arrowed strike encouraged Thistle to really go for it with the clock ticking down.

Katie Lockwood (Hearts) - Assisted the opening goal with an inch-perfect ball in, and scored Hearts’ third. Lovely touch to then dedicate the goal to the injured Georgia Hunter as part of her celebration.

Eilidh Shore (Aberdeen) - Her through=ball for Aberdeen’s opener was perfectly weighted, while her strike to ensure the Dons picked up a point was absolutely stunning. From 25 yards out, she directed the ball into the back of the net with apparent ease.

Lucy Ashworth-Clifford (Celtic) - Her deliveries were more often than not bang on the money. Was influential in setting up Celtic’s attacks.

Kathleen McGovern (Hearts) - Two goals within two minutes gave Hearts the lead. Was alert for her second goal taking advantage of a goalkeeping error.

Josi Giard (Hamilton Accies) - Showed bravery in going for the ball for the opener with the opposition keeper coming out, controlled it beautifully to finish off. Showed some lovely skill at times to get the better of the opposition, she maybe could have added to her tally.

Bayley Hutchinson (Aberdeen) - Her goalscoring form continues, two very different goals this weekend, but both important as they got Aberdeen back into this match. She’s always in the right place at the right time.