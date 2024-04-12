Old Firm keen on keeper Glover - gossip

Celtic and Rangers are in the chase to sign Australia goalkeeper Tom Glover, 26, from Middlesbrough. (FTBL)

Pundit Chris Sutton argues ongoing delays with the Dundee v Rangers fixture could "turn out worse for Celtic" in the title race if the Dark Blues have nothing to play for or lose home advantage. (Daily Record)

Former striker Frank McAvennie urges his old club Celtic to seal a permanent deal for on loan centre forward Adam Idah - if the price is right. (Scottish Sun)

Read the rest of Friday's Scottish gossip.