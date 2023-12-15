Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky in Famous Toastery Bowl: Odds and how to watch

Nov 11, 2023; Lynchburg, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Grant Wilson (13) throws a pass in the forth quarter at Williams Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports

Western Kentucky and Old Dominion, two former Conference USA rivals, are set to face off in the 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl. These teams have competed against each other seven times in the past, with Western Kentucky leading the all-time series 6-1 against Old Dominion.

Old Dominion ended the season with a 6-6 record, making it to their second bowl game in three years. However, Old Dominion will be without All-American linebacker Jason Henderson in the Famous Toastery Bowl due to an injury. Henderson left ODU’s final regular-season game against Georgia State in the second quarter and returned to the sideline but did not enter the game again.

Henderson set ODU’s and the Sun Belt's single-season records for tackles with 186 in 2022, and Henderson finished the 2023 season with 170 tackles and All-American honors.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky went 7-5 this season with a 5-3 record in Conference USA play. WKU will play in their fifth straight bowl game under the leadership of head coach Tyson Helton. WKU Director of Athletics, Todd Stewart, stated in a press release that one of their primary objectives every year is to qualify for a bowl game.

“While many teams can make it to a bowl game, only a few can consistently do it year after year,” Stewart said.

For the upcoming bowl season, the Famous Toastery Bowl will temporarily replace the Bahamas Bowl, which will not return until 2024 due to ongoing stadium renovations at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau.

Famous Toastery Bowl Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky: odds, betting lines

Old Dominion are favorites to defeat Western Kentucky, according to the BetMGM College Football odds.

Spread: Old Dominion (-2)

Moneyline: Old Dominion (-145); Western Kentucky (+120)

Over/under: 54.5

Famous Toastery Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky: TV channel, Streaming

Old Dominion and Western Kentucky kick off in the Famous Toastery Bowl on Monday, December 18, at 2:30 p.m., ET, on ESPN.

🚨It's official 🚨 @ODUFootball and @WKUFootball are set to go head-to-head, as revealed by @espn. Mark your calendars for 12/18, at 2:30 p.m., when the action unfolds at the @unccharlotte Jerry Richardson Stadium.



Tune in nationally on #ESPN for all the action! pic.twitter.com/bPbxxyz8Nc — Famous Toastery (@FamousToastery_) December 4, 2023

2023 bowl game schedule

