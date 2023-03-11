Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz fits the athletic profile the Browns want

Last offseason tight end David Njoku and the Cleveland Browns reach a massive contract extension to keep the player in town. Njoku, outside of injuries, had a nice season in 2022 but the rest of the tight end room didn’t do much. If the Browns wait until later in the 2023 NFL Draft to address the position they should target former Old Dominion and Penn State tight end, Zack Kuntz.

Kuntz has great size and length giving him an impressive catch radius at 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds. He is a polished route runner with impressive hands that creates a great red-zone target for quarterbacks. Though his blocking needs some work technique wise he has the strength to be an effective blocker as well.

There isn’t much college production even at the smaller school level which is worrisome but his athletic profile is off the charts. With his testing at the NFL Combine, Kuntz had a perfect 10 Relative Athletic Score showing that he is a raw prospect with all the tools to be a great player if developed right.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire