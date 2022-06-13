Old Dominion Monarchs Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Old Dominion Monarchs Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Old Dominion Monarchs Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule

Zack Kuntz, TE Jr.

The 6-8, 245-pounder made a few plays in his first two seasons at Penn State – three coaches for 24 yards – and then followed head coach Ricky Rahne over to ODU. Last year he used his size and frame to come up with 73 catches for 692 yards and five scores in a First Team All-Conference USA campaign.

Ali Jennings, WR Jr.

6-2, 200. 26 catches, 240 yards (9.2 ypc), 2 TD in two years at West Virginia. 62 catches, 1,066 yards (17.2 ypc), 5 TD last season at ODU. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA

R’Tarriun Johnson, S Sr.

5-11, 200. 91 tackles, 2 INT, 6 broken up passes, 3.5 TFL last season. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA

Nick Saldiveri, OT Jr.

6-6, 307. Started every game last year, mostly at tackle but a bit at right guard. Going into his third season starting at right tackle. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA

Blake Watson, RB Jr.

5-9, 193. 240 carries, 1,228 yards (5.1 ypc), 9 TD, 23 catches, 134 yards, 1 TD, 25 kickoff returns, 651 yards (26 ypr) in two seasons. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA

Tre Hawkins, CB Sr.

6-3, 195. 76 tackles, 7 broken up passes, 5 TFL, 1 forced fumble

Hayden Wolff, QB Soph.

6-5, 219. 234-382 (61%), 2,670 yards, 12 TD, 10 INT in two seasons.

Khadere Kounta, OT Jr.

6-6, 309. Two year starter at tackle – working mostly on the left side – and should start the season locked in at left tackle again.

Ryan Henry, LB Sr.

6-2, 230. 76 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 broken up pass

Marcus Haynes, DE Sr.

6-4, 251. 56 tackles, 11 sacks, 14.5 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles in three seasons

Old Dominion Monarchs Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule



Story continues

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1