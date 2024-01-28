Old Dominion dismisses top scorer Vasean Allette

NORFOLK — Vasean Allette, Old Dominion’s top scorer and the second-leading scorer in the Sun Belt Conference, has been dismissed from the team for “conduct unbecoming of a Monarch,” the school announced Sunday.

Allette, a true freshman from Toronto who was the top-ranked recruit out of Canada last year, was held out of Saturday’s 76-70 Sun Belt loss to Georgia Southern for the same reason, acting head coach Kieran Donohue said after the game. ODU declined further comment.

The 6-foot-3 Allette averaged 17.4 points in 19 games this season, second in the Sun Belt only to the 18.2 points per game scored by Louisiana’s Kobe Julien.

Donohue, a longtime assistant who has been at the helm since head coach Jeff Jones suffered a heart attack on Dec. 20, was pleased with how the remaining players shared the ball and helped each other on defense during Saturday’s loss.

After trailing by as many as 16 points, ODU pulled to within two before the Eagles sealed the win with late free throws.

“I thought we played better team offense and team defense — better team basketball — tonight,” Donohue said. “And while we didn’t get the result we wanted, I think that’s something we can build on.”

Saturday’s loss guaranteed the Monarchs (5-16, 1-8 Sun Belt) their second regular-season losing record in three years. They have 10 games remaining in the regular season, followed by the conference tournament.

