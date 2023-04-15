Old Dominion CB Tre Hawkins will meet with Giants

With the 2023 NFL draft rapidly approaching, the New York Giants are continuing their top-30 visits with a wide range of prospects.

Following a flurry of the draft’s top receiver talent hosted by the Giants, they are now reportedly bringing in Old Dominion cornerback Tre Hawkins for a top-30 visit, reports NFL Draft Diamonds.

🚨UPDATE: Old Dominion (@ODUFootball) cornerback Tre Hawkins is meeting virtually with the Cleveland #Browns, source says. I’m told the Arizona #Cardinals, Indianapolis #Colts, and New York #Giants have executives who “love Hawkins and view him as a ‘legitimate’ day 3… pic.twitter.com/NF9YPXyryN — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 5, 2023

Hawkins, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, started all 12 games during the 2022 season, recording 57 tackles, two interceptions, and six passes defensed.

Hawkins has drawn interest from the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts as a potential Day 3 selection.

Most mock drafts have the Giants targeting a wide receiver in the first round with that position still a priority following free agency. However, other mocks have recently shifted to the Giants going with a corner in the first round, which is arguably just as big of a need for Big Blue.

The Giants are also likely to address the offensive and defensive lines at some point in the first few rounds, so it will be telling to see where they are headed into Day 3 and if Hawkins is still in play.

Story continues

Related

Michael Lombardi: 'Disease of me' beginning to infect Giants Giants met with Florida LB Ventrell Miller Micah Parsons advocates for Giants to pay Saquon Barkley

Follow all of your favorite teams at Giants Wire, Nets Wire, Rutgers Wire and Jets Wire!

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire