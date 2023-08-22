Old Colony football has nothing to prove as it builds on last year's historic run

ROCHESTER — Coming off one of the program’s best seasons in school history, the 2023 Old Colony football team is looking to build on the past while charting its own course of success.

“I think it’s creating this team as its own identity,” said Old Colony head coach Brandon Mendez. “We graduated a lot, but we return a lot. It’s about continuing where we were. I told them, 'We’re done with proving. We don’t have to prove anything to anyone. We just have to improve.'”

Last year the Cougars not only defended their Mayflower Athletic Conference championship, they reached the MIAA Div. 8 state semifinals for the first time in 25 years, but lost to Hull 35-12.

Old Colony's Ryan Letendre hikes the ball to Chase LaFountain during preseason training for Old Colony.

“Now it’s about moving forward,” Mendez said. “Last year is last year. It was a lot of fun. We did a lot of great things, but we want to do it again and all eyes are on that at this point.”

Despite the graduation of 16, the Cougars have a solid core of returning players led by seniors Shawn Markham, Stu Burnham, Ryan Letendre and Tommy Fulton as well as junior Max Finney.

The Old Colony football team listens to coach Brandon Mendez during practice.

“We had a really strong senior class last year and it really led the team,” said Burnham, a four-year starter. “We’re trying to lead the team for ourselves this year and make our own name for ourselves.”

Finney agreed, “All the returning players know what the expectations are. We’ve got to keep hustling.”

As they begin to form their own identity, the Cougars turn to their unwavering work ethic.

“We want to keep it going,” said junior quarterback Chase LaFountain. “Hopefully we can continue it. We have to keep working and carry it on. It’s all about hard work.”

Letendre added, “It’s going to take a lot of hard work on and off the field. I don’t think we should be shadowing the previous players that have left. We have to make our own bonds and our own team. I think it’ll end up coming together.”

Old Colony's Chase LaFountain finds his target during preseason training.

NEW FACE UNDER CENTER

As the backup quarterback to two-time MAC MVP Matt McGuiggan the past two years, LaFountain is ready to take on the starting job. “I give Matt McGuiggan a lot of credit; he took Chase under his wing last year in all three sports — football, basketball and baseball,” Mendez said. “Chase had a phenomenal summer with 7-on-7s. He’s been a leader out here in the weight room, picking up the younger guys. I think mentally he has already taken that next step. I think the way he’s been working hard, he’s going to make that step physically and lead the offense but in that leadership role.”

BREAKING DOWN THE MAYFLOWER

As the Cougars attempt to win a third-straight MAC championship, they’ll likely have to get through South Shore to do it. "South Shore is a big rival of ours,” Mendez said. “They have a great group down there. Across the league, all the other head coaches are brand new so we don’t know what to expect. We want to be (in contention for the conference) every year. We want to be competitive and in the talk for a spot in the (state) playoffs and Voke bowl every year. We really expect that every year."

PLAYER’S PERSPECTIVE

“We’re definitely going to be a run-heavy offense. We have Chase LaFountain stepping up at quarterback, he’s definitely going to lead us.” — Finney

COACH'S CORNER

“I feel really good about our skilled guys on the offensive side of the ball. Those guys are legit skilled players at any level. On the defensive end of the ball, I think we’re stout. That’s where we always try to start. We have a lot of experience on that side of the ball and that’s our strength. They like to play a physical go-get-them type of football.” — Mendez

Old Colony's offense runs through some plays.

2023 SCHEDULE

Sept. 8: Bristol-Plymouth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: at Nashoba Valley Tech, 6 p.m.

Sept. 22: Blue Hills, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: at Wareham, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: Holbrook, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: at Cape Cod Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20: Upper Cape, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27: at South Shore, 7 p.m.

Nov. 22: Tri-County, 6 p.m.

