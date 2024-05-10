Old Abes to honor 1964 state championship baseball team Friday

It will be anything but just an ordinary night at the ballpark when the Memorial High School baseball team takes to the field to play Arrowhead Friday.

That's because when the Old Abes take to the diamond against the Warhawks, the game will have an extra significance and be an especially memorable one for them as the home squad will be playing in front of the Memorial High School baseball team that won the state championship in 1964. Prior to the start of the game, this year's Memorial team will be honoring those members who took home the title 60 years ago. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. The social to celebrate those champions will be at the Pine Pavilion at Carson Park starting at 5 p.m.

According to Kyle Kaufman, Memorial’s head baseball coach, the idea for this commemoration came from a member of the state championship team and it has progressed from that initial inquiry.

“Dave Robertson, a leader on the 1964 team reached out this winter and inquired about whether a commemoration for the 60th anniversary of their state title team would be possible. Since then we have been constructing what hopefully will be an appropriate celebration to honor this special group of Old Abes,” Kaufman told the Leader-Telegram earlier this week.

The head coach went on to say that “there will be a few members who (will) meet with our team prior to our game preparation and pass along some stories and lessons. There will be a social for team members and their families and prior to the game the members of the team will be introduced and honored.”

“It will definitely be special to have two generations of Old Abes on the field together who might not share a whole lot in common, except the special bond that is the game of baseball. Hopefully this will be an experience that both generations of Abes will remember,” Kaufman said.

The expected guest list from the head coach includes Reggie Pettitt, Jim Engebretson, Tom Hansis, Jeff Kain, Dave Robertson, Mary Lou Ganther (Bob Ganther’s wife), Steve Miley, Dick Bartosh, Phil Close, Jim Howe (Al Howe’s) brother, Terry Hoepner (George Hoepner’s) brother, Bob Hall, Greg Brandrup, Jim Quiick and possibly Mel Raskin, Kaufman noted. Also scheduled to attend are former Memorial baseball head coach Jim Bollinger and assistant coach Denny Bohman.

Since Kaufman’s initial interaction with Robertson, the head coach has done some digging and found some fascinating facts about that state championship squad.

“As I researched and talked with members of the team who shared different stories and experiences of their time, I couldn't help but notice how quick they each were to point out the accomplishments of their teammates,” the head coach, said, adding, “Also, while they were a team with a great deal of promise, they were essentially a .500 team at the start of tournament play. Through the course of the season, they fought to find their identity, they brought in different combinations of players, and found a spark down the stretch that had them playing their best baseball at the exact best time. It was a team of experienced leaders who were willing to accept some young talented players who helped get the squad over the top.”

Kaufman thinks those leaders of the championship squad will serve as inspiration to his players as they continue to keep their eyes on the prize of taking this incarnation of Old Abes baseball to the promised land, too.

“I believe that for the former players it will mean a lot to come home and feel the acknowledgement and support of Old Abes from all generations,” the head coach said. “It must be great to come back to the ballpark and the memories of their days at Carson Park. To be able to see former teammates will be special - those bonds stand the test of time. For our players, I hope it is a lesson in legacy. Also, how special it is to be part of a team. Hopefully a lesson in perspective to how special it truly is to be part of something bigger than yourself (and) hopefully feel pride in being an Old Abe.”

Kaufman also noted that those members from the Memorial championship squad of yesteryear displayed both tenacity and determination in achieving their ultimate goal - something that he hopes the state championship players can instill in this 2024 Old Abes team.

“Talk about perseverance - amazing what happens when a group comes together and truly becomes a team. They didn't care what age, if they could help them win, they were in,” the head coach said. “The 1964 team played with the competitive spirit that all coaches and teams hope to bring.”