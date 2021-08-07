Olcott Harbor gains a bolstered barrier

Benjamin Joe, Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y.
·3 min read

Aug. 7—OLCOTT — Newfane Supervisor Tim Horanburg, who lives by Olcott Harbor, has been spending his vacation watching barges getting filled with stone, then being pushed out by tug-boats to where they're unloaded next to the existing east federal pier.

"We've got three engineers here (and) we have two engineers at the quarry in Lockport, making sure all the stone comes that meets the spec," Horanburg said. "It has to meet what's called a fractal spec, so it doesn't fracture."

By all accounts the project is running nicely, as well as ahead of schedule, Horanburg said.

"The original plan was to have it done by Christmas," he said. "But they're getting great weather and stuff. They're expecting it'll get done by the end of October. They've got a lot of equipment out here."

And the need for that equipment is pretty obvious once one sees the stones.

"There's three types of stones that come into this project," Horanburg said. "The first layer is called 'core stone,' that's the smaller stone. The second layer is called 'filter stone' that's a good size stone and then 'armor stone.' "

The armor stone can be six-and-a-half tons each and it's a combination of all three types that will line both federal piers in Olcott Harbor in the coming months.

The purpose of the lining of the stone for each pier — east and west — as well as the breakwater wall that will be placed 500-feet in front of the end of each, is to calm the wave action once it gets inside of the inner harbor.

The breakwater project was awarded $14 million from the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI.) Horanburg said that two other projects are also going to be constructed within the harbor, but quotes of cost were needed from contractors

According to Horanburg, the Olcott Yaht Club building had been hit severely during the 2017 and 2019 lake-wide flood waters and would have to be torn down. The two projects being put to bid would place berms in the harbor to keep the water in the harbor and off the lakeside property. REDI funds for each berm came in at a little less than $2 million each.

The three projects combined make Newfane the recipient of more REDI funds than any other municipality on Lake Ontario, but Horanburg said the state money isn't going to waste.

"All the stone is coming from Lafarge," Horanburg said. "Right in Lockport. Once we found they can provide it, we made so much money. We could extend the breakwall 100-feet so, we extended it from 300-feet to 400-feet, and we still have a little money to play with."

Horanburg said he'd like to see that money go to ramps for those in wheelchairs to come and fish off the pier.

"We've had a good couple weeks of weather," Gary Rose, the construction manager for the project from Sevenson Environmental Services Inc., said. "We have a variety of people here — some of them as far as Michigan — handling the machines. Every stone is placed via GPS satellite. ... The engineers design, and then we build the design. ... X amount of material to X amount of work."

Recommended Stories

  • Chaos reigns as leaked chicken fat slickens Mississippi streets

    Earlier this week in New Albany, Mississippi, chaos ruled the day. Drivers careened across highways and city streets, unable to control their vehicles. Old ladies attempting to cross the street were met with a surface slicker than an ice rink. Emergency crews barked orders at passersby, all standing nearby in an attempt to witness... The Slickening.

  • Ferocious storms to erupt across the central United States

    As August gets underway across the United States, millions of people will be facing the risk of severe thunderstorms this weekend in the Plains and Midwest. This severe weather potential comes after thunderstorms tore through parts of the region on Friday and Friday night, bringing gusty winds to South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana. This includes gusts past 70 mph near Reliance and Stephan, South Dakota, as well as reports of trees and tree limbs down near Fitchburg, Wisconsin, and Lee

  • Climate Change Could Shut Down A Vital Ocean Current, Study Finds

    Its collapse would trigger severe and potentially irreversible consequences around the world.

  • Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for 1st time

    An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops was found in Rhode Island for the first time, state environmental officials said Friday. A single spotted lanternfly was found in an area in Warwick near Jefferson Boulevard recently, the state Department of Environmental Management said in an emailed statement. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week.

  • What happens when you allow hundreds of snake hunters in the Everglades? You get a winner

    We have a winner! And it wasn’t the python.

  • Atlantic Ocean currents weaken, signalling big weather changes - study

    The Atlantic Ocean's current system, an engine of the Northern Hemsiphere's climate, could be weakening to such an extent that it could soon bring big changes to the world's weather, a scientific study said on Thursday. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a large system of ocean currents which transports warm water from the tropics northwards into the North Atlantic. Climate models have shown that the AMOC is at its weakest in more than a 1,000 years.

  • An Ohio family accidentally threw out $25,000 while cleaning their grandmother's home but miraculously managed to recover it

    The waste collection agency in Lorain County, Ohio, helped the family sieve through tons of trash, and found the packet of cash.

  • Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires

    People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California found themselves facing a weekend of fear as wildfires threatened to reduce thousands of homes to ashes. The Dixie Fire that incinerated much of the gold rush-era town of Greenville threatened more than 10,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada. It was the largest current wildland blaze in the nation and the third-largest in recorded California history, according to the state Department of Fire and Forestry Protection.

  • Study warns of 'irreversible transition' in ocean currents that could rapidly freeze parts of North America

    A large system of ocean currents in the Atlantic has been disrupted due to human-caused climate change, scientists reported in a new study.

  • ‘It’s getting dire’: Draught-stricken California tourist town resorts to porta potties and water deliveries by train to survive

    Residents have begun trucking in water for hundreds of dollars

  • If You Live in These States, the USDA Wants You to Kill This Bug

    Some bugs you probably have no problem squashing, whether it's because they're bothering you or really grossing you out. But others, with their stunning colors or intricate wings may give you pause. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is warning that one of the most uniquely beautiful bugs can actually be extremely detrimental and it now lurks in almost 20 percent of states in the country. In fact, if you see it, the USDA is asking you

  • Friendly humpback whale gives woman the experience of a lifetime

    Humpback whales are among the most beautiful and gentle creatures on the planet. They are among the largest creatures on land or in the ocean, smaller than only a few other whale species. They are also among the most intelligent creatures to have ever lived. As recently as 100,000 years ago, humpbacks were even more intelligent than the ancestors of humans. Tonga is one of the few places on earth where people can get in the water with humpback whales. Although there are strict rules about approaching the whales and it is forbidden to touch them, the whales will occasionally approach a human out of curiosity. One look into their soulful eyes will tell you that these are magnificent creatures, full of understanding. We have long wondered how a humpback instinctively knows that they are capable of injuring a human if they strike or bump one with any force. Their massive bodies dwarf our own and they are powerful animals. Yet, they never harm humans and there are many cases of whales intentionally showing their gentle side by avoiding contact that would inflict injury. This very lucky swimmer had slipped into the water near a playful male humpback, hoping for a close look and a few photographs. The whale slowly moved in her direction, rising beneath her in slow motion. It repeatedly rolled on its back, exposing its underside and swimming close to her. This encounter went on for a full 18 minutes before the guide ended the swim so that the whale could enjoy a quiet rest. The numbers of people and the length of interaction are carefully monitored to ensure that the whales are not disturbed. Humpback whales come to Tonga to give birth and to breed. These waters are free of sharks and orcas that prey on the whales, especially during vulnerable times. Often, male humpbacks will escort or accompany the females for several weeks after they give birth. This offers the females and their young a level of protection, and it possibly provides the male with an opportunity to breed when the female is ready. It is unfortunate that these beautiful and gentle animals are still hunted in the waters around many countries. To lose them forever would be an unimaginable tragedy.

  • Warm waters further threaten depleted Maine shrimp fishery

    Maine's long-shuttered shrimp fishing business has a chance to reopen in the coming winter, but the warming of the ocean threatens to keep the industry shut down. Maine shrimp were once a winter delicacy, but the fishery has been shut down since 2013. Scientists have said environmental conditions in the warming Gulf of Maine are inhospitable for the cold water-loving shrimp.

  • Bow fisherman shatters carp record; ‘A straight-up monster’

    A Missouri bow fisherman has shattered the state record with the recent catch of a 125-pound, 5-ounce bighead carp at Lake Perry.

  • The Dixie Fire is now the 3rd largest wildfire in California history

    Wildfires are expanding in Northern California after destroying communities nestled in the Sierras on Wednesday night and Thursday, with the Dixie Fire now ranking as the third largest blaze in state history. Why it matters: Yet again, California is giving the country a lesson in what climate change looks like after just 1.2°C (2.16°F) of global warming. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe West is in the midst of a brutally hot

  • Beloved NYC owl dies after being hit by maintenance vehicle

    Barry arrived in Central Park in October, becoming an instant celebrity and a beacon of hope for New Yorkers amid the pandemic.

  • 3 lessons for forest towns as wildfire destroys historic Greenville, California

    The Dixie Fire devastated rural Greenville, California, a town of 800 residents, on Aug. 4, 2021. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty ImagesA wildfire burning in dry mountain forest swept through the Gold Rush town of Greenville, California, on Aug. 4, reducing neighborhoods and the historic downtown to charred rubble. Hours earlier, the sheriff had warned Greenville’s remaining residents to get out immediately as strong, gusty winds drove the Dixie Fire toward town. At the same time, firefighters were a

  • The difference between climate change and global warming

    These terms are often used interchangeably to describe the warming of earth, but that's not exactly accurate.

  • It’s ‘baby copperhead season’ — what to know about NC’s most common venomous snake

    When are baby copperheads born? Are they more dangerous than adults? What’s the best way to avoid all copperheads? We have answers.

  • Walkers and cyclists in Sherwood Forest upset by merry band of nudists

    As far as the legend goes, the Sheriff of Nottingham never had to contend with brazen displays of nudity from Robin Hood and his Merry Men during their struggle for control of Sherwood Forest.