Olcott Harbor gains a bolstered barrier

Aug. 7—OLCOTT — Newfane Supervisor Tim Horanburg, who lives by Olcott Harbor, has been spending his vacation watching barges getting filled with stone, then being pushed out by tug-boats to where they're unloaded next to the existing east federal pier.

"We've got three engineers here (and) we have two engineers at the quarry in Lockport, making sure all the stone comes that meets the spec," Horanburg said. "It has to meet what's called a fractal spec, so it doesn't fracture."

By all accounts the project is running nicely, as well as ahead of schedule, Horanburg said.

"The original plan was to have it done by Christmas," he said. "But they're getting great weather and stuff. They're expecting it'll get done by the end of October. They've got a lot of equipment out here."

And the need for that equipment is pretty obvious once one sees the stones.

"There's three types of stones that come into this project," Horanburg said. "The first layer is called 'core stone,' that's the smaller stone. The second layer is called 'filter stone' that's a good size stone and then 'armor stone.' "

The armor stone can be six-and-a-half tons each and it's a combination of all three types that will line both federal piers in Olcott Harbor in the coming months.

The purpose of the lining of the stone for each pier — east and west — as well as the breakwater wall that will be placed 500-feet in front of the end of each, is to calm the wave action once it gets inside of the inner harbor.

The breakwater project was awarded $14 million from the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI.) Horanburg said that two other projects are also going to be constructed within the harbor, but quotes of cost were needed from contractors

According to Horanburg, the Olcott Yaht Club building had been hit severely during the 2017 and 2019 lake-wide flood waters and would have to be torn down. The two projects being put to bid would place berms in the harbor to keep the water in the harbor and off the lakeside property. REDI funds for each berm came in at a little less than $2 million each.

The three projects combined make Newfane the recipient of more REDI funds than any other municipality on Lake Ontario, but Horanburg said the state money isn't going to waste.

"All the stone is coming from Lafarge," Horanburg said. "Right in Lockport. Once we found they can provide it, we made so much money. We could extend the breakwall 100-feet so, we extended it from 300-feet to 400-feet, and we still have a little money to play with."

Horanburg said he'd like to see that money go to ramps for those in wheelchairs to come and fish off the pier.

"We've had a good couple weeks of weather," Gary Rose, the construction manager for the project from Sevenson Environmental Services Inc., said. "We have a variety of people here — some of them as far as Michigan — handling the machines. Every stone is placed via GPS satellite. ... The engineers design, and then we build the design. ... X amount of material to X amount of work."