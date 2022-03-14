OLB Preston Smith signs 4-year extension with Packers

The #Packers have agreed to terms with pass-rusher Preston Smith on a 4-year extension worth $52.5M in new money, source said. He gets over $65M over 5 years in all with a chance to make $71M. He gets $14M in year 1. So, one Smith brother sticks around. pic.twitter.com/uB7ga4XbzX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

After a resurgent first season under defensive coordinator Joe Barry, edge rusher Preston Smith has signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is for four more years and $52.5 million in new money and $65 million overall, with a chance to make $71 million total.

Smith posted a photo of himself and his family signing the new deal on his official Instagram account on Monday morning.

Smith, 29, delivered nine sacks and a career-high 62 pressures for the Packers in 2021. He bounced back after a disappointing 2020 season that led the two sides to agree to an incentive-laden contract before last season.

Smith responded in a positive way, and now he’s tied to the Packers for the long-term.

The new deal pays $14 million in the first season but lowers Smith’s cap number in 2022. Signing Smith gives the Packers a pair of pass-rushers – including Rashan Gary – to build around into the future.

