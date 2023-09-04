OLB coach Mike Smith takes leave of absence, Mike Pettine to coach unit

Minnesota Vikings outside linebackers coach and pass rush specialist Mike Smith is taking a leave of absence from the team.

According to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Smith is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons. Assistant head coach Mike Pettine will coach the position group in his place. Defensive assistant Imarjaye Albury will help coach the unit, too.

Pettine is in his second season with the Vikings but has close to 30 years of coaching experience.

Before joining the Vikings, Pettine served in multiple NFL roles, including as the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets. Pettine was also the head coach of the Cleveland Browns for two seasons, winning ten games.

Albury has been with the Vikings since 2020 and returns to the coaching staff after one year as a pro scout. In 2021, Albury coached the defensive line in the Vikings Week 16 game in the place of former co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson.

