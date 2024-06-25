Olatoke relishing 'crazy journey' from Scotland to LA Chargers

Praise Olatoke ran the 200m for Great Britain at the 2019 European Under-20 Athletics Championships [Getty Images]

LA Chargers' new Scottish wide receiver, Praise Olatoke, has described his journey from Nigeria via Glasgow to the National Football League as "crazy".

The 24-year-old has joined the Chargers after he failed to earn a spot with the Philadelphia Eagles when he attended a rookie minicamp in May.

Olatoke was born in Nigeria but moved to Scotland when he was just five years old and was a pupil at Cardonald Primary School in Glasgow before attending St Columba’s in Kilmacolm.

"It's a crazy journey, honestly," he said. "I was just talking to my mom yesterday about how far I've came from.

"From Kinning Park to Los Angeles is just nuts to think about the different directions and countries and cities taken to get here, so I it feels great. It was a crazy story.

"I strive to live like a life of adventure and this is something that sort of proves that. I'm just going for adventure. Yeah, I'm excited. I'm ready to see where this takes me."

Olataku says that, after the disappointment of missing out on a place with the Eagles, he was unsure if his dream of playing NFL would come true. Then the call came from LA.

"To be very, very candid, after I got back from Philadelphia, I didn't know if the league was going to work out for me." he said. "So I spent two three weeks sort of decompressing from football, reflecting on what I want to do.

"I was starting to make moves like my next adventure. I didn't know where life was going next.

"But I don't limit myself and what I think I can do. I want to go to Mars, so I'll go to the Moon. Eventually, I think I'll do it."

Olatoke will return to Scotland next week then head back across to the United States for a four-week training camp before the start of the NFL season in September.