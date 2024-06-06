Olaofe signs three-year Stockport deal

Isaac Olaofe has signed a new three-year deal with League Two champions Stockport County [Getty Images]

Isaac Olaofe has signed a new three-year contract with Stockport County.

The 24-year-old, nicknamed "Tanto", was the Hatters' top league goalscorer with 20 in 43 games as the club won the League Two title, and the new deal includes an option for an extra year.

Olaofe was signed from Millwall for an undisclosed fee last year and has become an integral part of Dave Challinor's squad.

His final goal of the season sealed the win against Morecambe at Edgeley Park which secured promotion.

Challinor told the club website: "We’ve openly spoken this summer about investing in ‘younger’ players that have potential to improve and become real assets for the football club. This signing shows that those players may already be in our building.

“Having scoured the market in terms of recruitment, we know what players are and aren’t out there. To have a player with Tanto’s pace and power with the ability to get better, bearing in mind he scored 20 goals last season, is really exciting and really difficult to replace.