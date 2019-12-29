Olaniyi lifts Stony Brook past Norfolk St. 81-65

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) -- Elijah Olaniyi had 20 points as Stony Brook beat Norfolk State 81-65 on Sunday.

Olaniyi shot 8 for 10 from the foul line. He added seven rebounds and seven assists.

Andrew Garcia had 18 points and eight rebounds for Stony Brook (9-6), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Makale Foreman added 16 points. Miles Latimer had 11 points for the home team.

Norfolk State totaled 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 18 points for the Spartans (4-11). Jermaine Bishop added 17 points. Steven Whitley had 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Stony Brook plays Maine on the road next Sunday. Norfolk State plays Bethune-Cookman at home on Saturday.

