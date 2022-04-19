The Falcons have wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus back in the fold for the 2022 season.

Zaccheaus was tendered as a restricted free agent early in the offseason and his agent said on Tuesday that Zaccheaus has signed that tender. The Falcons begin their offseason work on Tuesday.

Zaccheaus was tendered at the original round level, which sets him up to make $2.433 million. He made the Falcons after going undrafted in 2019 and he has 54 catches for 795 yards and five touchdowns in 38 career games.

The Falcons lost Russell Gage to free agency and Calvin Ridley to suspension, which leaves Zaccheaus as the returning member of the unit with the most experience. Atlanta has also added Damiere Byrd, KhaDarel Hodge, and Auden Tate as free agents to a group that includes Frank Darby, Chad Hansen, and Austin Trammell.

Olamide Zaccheaus re-signs with Falcons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk