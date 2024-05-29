Olakigbe makes Wigan loan move

Brentford B forward Michael Olakigbe has joined Sky Bet League One side Wigan Athletic on loan for the 2024/25 season, subject to EFL, FA and Premier League approval.

The 20-year-old made his Premier League debut for the Bees during the 2023/24 campaign against Bournemouth, before going on to make a further seven league appearances for Thomas Frank’s side.

He has made a total of 12 appearances in all competitions for the first team, including a start against Newport County in a penalty shootout victory in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Olakigbe committed his long-term future to the club in November 2023, signing a deal that keeps him with Brentford until the summer of 2028.

The second half of the 2023/24 season saw him join Peterborough United on loan, where he played five games for Posh as they finished fourth in League One, before losing in the play-off semi-final.

His three games for the B team this term saw him find the scoresheet on two separate occasions.

Olakigbe will now join Shaun Maloney’s side on a season-long deal; the Lactics finished 12th in League One last season, having been deducted eight points at the start of the campaign.