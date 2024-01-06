OL Rusty Feth pens farewell note to Iowa

After just the lone season at Iowa, offensive lineman Rusty Feth is moving onto the next stage of life and his football playing career. The 6-foot-3, 310 pound lineman will pursue a future in the NFL.

Feth arrived in Iowa City as a graduate transfer from Miami (Ohio) that had played in 39 career games and started 34. At Iowa, Feth played in all 14 games and started nine at left guard in 2023.

Feth helped the Hawkeyes win the Big Ten West and secure a 10-win regular season for just the seventh time in program history.

As he exits to his professional future, Feth took the time to pen a note to Hawkeye fans.

“Wow, what a ride it has been. This year has been one of the most challenging, exciting, and rewarding years of my life. Playing for this team and these coaches was truly an honor and I am extremely thankful for the opportunity that was given to me.

“I would like to thank my teammates, Coach Ferentz, and Coach Barnett for pushing me to be my best at all times. To the fans here at Iowa, thank you for supporting me on this journey. From the moment I stepped on campus, I knew this place was the right fit. I am forever grateful for this opportunity to play for the Hawkeyes.

“I walk around with great pride knowing that I will be a Hawkeyes for life. Iowa is a special place led by special people and I am so proud to be a part of the Black and Gold!” Feth wrote in his social media announcement on X.

Iowa figures to return four of its five starters from the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl versus Tennessee in left tackle Mason Richman, center Logan Jones, right guard Connor Colby and right tackle Gennings Dunker.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire