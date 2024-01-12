OL Paris Johnson is ‘real deal,’ says OL teammate

The Arizona Cardinals’ best rookie in 2023 was also their top rookie, tackle Paris Johnson, drafted sixth overall.

He started at right tackle all season and played every single snap on offense.

While he wasn’t perfect, he was pretty good and his teammates see an absolute stud moving forward.

Receiver Marquise Brown, who was on injured reserve, referred to Johnson as All-Pro P when he was tweeting during the Cardinals’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. It’s clear Brown believes Johnson is on an arc in his career to be one of the best in the league.

After the season-ending loss to the Seattle Seahawks, right guard Will Hernandez gushed about Johnson.

“Paris is the real deal, he’s legit, he’s a good friend of mine and a great teammate,” Hernandez said. “His progressions were crazy, you wouldn’t think that from a top-10 pick, but even top-10 picks can improve a lot, and he did. He’s smart and he’s going to keep doing it too. You guys haven’t seen all of Paris yet and all he can do. ”

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said that Johnson “can do it all” when it comes to playing on the offensive line.

He could play left tackle next season with D.J. Humphries sidelined with a torn ACL.

Johnson just wants to be part of the starters.

He blocked some of the absolute best pass rushers this season and had success — Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Montez Sweat and Haason Reddick.

The Cardinals have not had a great offensive lineman since perhaps Lomas Brown in the late 90s at the end of his career. They might have one now.

