OL Oday Aboushi recaps Rams '22 season, Geno Smith's development
NFL offensive lineman Oday Aboushi recaps the Los Angeles Rams '22 season, former teammate Geno Smith's development.
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
Now retired, former defensive back Devin McCourty has removed the Stepford Patriot chip and begun speaking truth about his time in New England. In one specific story that he shared in an appearance on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast, Devin McCourty ostensibly praised Patriots assistant coach Steve Belichick. In so doing, however, McCourty shed plenty [more]
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
The Jets added one receiver and then traded one away on a busy Wednesday afternoon to move two steps closer towards the final configuration among their pass catchers.
Devin McCourty's story about Steve Belichick's first season as the Patriots' safeties coach doesn't exactly paint the franchise in the best light.
C.J. Stroud put on a show at his pro day in front of many members of the Panthers organization. The Colts were present, too, and have options open.
Sam Darnold landed in a solid situation when he agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco 10 days ago. At this point, the 49ers starting quarterback in 2023 is expected to be either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy — though Lance may have a leg up due to Purdy’s elbow injury suffered in the [more]
NFL Network expert Daniel Jeremiah's latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft will either be loved or hated by Patriots fans. His pick for New England at No. 14 is pretty bold.
If for whatever reason New York can't land its No. 1 target, these are the fallback options — and one is way better than the others.
Brad Holmes took 2 Pro Bowlers, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown, in his first draft and got Rookie of the Year runner-up Aidan Hutchinson in 2022.
The Nittany Lions could promote from within.
Former Patriots and Panthers QB Cam Newton did his best to give NFL teams something to think about Tuesday while throwing to wide receivers at Auburn's Pro Day. Here's a look at some of his highlights.
Elijah Moore voiced his displeasure with his role on the Jets last season, and now the young receiver has a new city to call home.
Common sense ain’t. That’s something my high-school principal used to say, and it’s as true now as it was forty years ago. On Tuesday, we reported that a representative not certified by the NFL Players Association has contacted multiple teams on behalf of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. That was the headline, and the thrust of [more]
The Patriots have addressed some of their needs in free agency, but there's still plenty of work to be done. Our Phil Perry projects all 11 Patriots picks in his latest seven-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to do a way-too-early top seven teams in the AFC and NFC heading into the 2023 season post-free agency.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole visited the Chicago Bears, according to reports.
Could we see DeAndre Hopkins traded sooner rather than later? Here's the latest update on the star wide receiver's future with the Cardinals.
It’s been a week since quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a public plea for the Packers to be reasonable in their expectations from the Jets. In the past seven days, neither team has budged. The Packers, as Rodgers said, are digging in their heels. The Packers, as we have reported, are content to wait until the [more]
Ohio State held its annual pro day on Wednesday. Here's how players tested in front of NFL teams.