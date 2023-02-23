Reserve OL no longer listed on Auburn Football’s roster

A member of Auburn Football’s offensive line is no longer with the team.

Auburn Undercover’s Nathan King is reporting that Avery Jernigan, a sophomore OL from Blacksher, Georgia is longer listed on Auburn’s roster. According to King, an Auburn spokesman says that Jernigan was not dismissed from the team, and left on his own accord.

According to data from Pro Football Focus, Jernigan appeared in one game during his three-year tenure at Auburn, taking just one snap at left guard in 2022.

Auburn returns seven scholarship offensive linemen from last season’s roster but has added three offensive linemen from the 2023 class, as well as three others from the transfer portal. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze says that the depth of the Tigers’ offensive line will be a point of emphasis heading into spring.

“I know that, from my time in this league, you’re just not going to compete in this league consistently without depth up front, on both sides,” Freeze said in a recent interview with Auburn Undercover. “That was more important than anything we had in recruiting. Yeah, we had to recruit great players everywhere, but we had to get the numbers in those rooms right, and hopefully, the numbers that we got are really good players.”

Auburn begins spring exercises on Monday, Feb. 27, the annual A-Day game will take place on Saturday, April 8.

