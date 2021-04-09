OL Mike Remmers considered Vikings’ worst free agency signing of the past decade

Jack White, Vikings Wire
·1 min read
The Chiefs were cruising through the regular season and much of the postseason in 2020, but the team faltered in the Super Bowl. Kansas City was forced to utilize a depleted offensive line as Tampa Bay pulled off the upset in the season’s final game.

Vikings fans who watched the game saw a familiar sight: Mike Remmers getting beat on the offensive line. Remmers, a former Vikings player, was tabbed by The Athletic as Minnesota’s worst free agency signing of the past decade. Here’s what Chad Graff of the outlet wrote:

“There are a few options, including receiver Greg Jennings, who played only two years with the Vikings after signing a five-year, $45 million contract. But we’re going with this ill-fated attempt at fixing the offensive line woes that have lasted nearly a decade. The Vikings gave Remmers his first big contract, a five-year, $30 million deal after he made $2.5 million with Carolina. But Remmers struggled so much as a right tackle in his first year in Minnesota that the team moved him to guard, where his struggles continued and led to him being cut after two seasons.”

Now, in a lot of ways, the Vikings could use Remmers’ help again after Riley Reiff departed this offseason. However, Remmers re-signed with the Chiefs this offseason.

