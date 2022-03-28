OL Max Garcia signs one-year deal with Giants

The Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants essentially make a swap of guards in free agency. The Cardinals signed former Giant Will Hernandez to a one-year contract and now Max Garcia, who spent the last three seasons with the Cardinals, signed a one-year deal with the Giants.

Garcia is playing on a one-year contract for the fourth consecutive year.

He signed with the Cardinals in 2019 after four seasons with the Denver Broncos. Last season, he appeared in 15 games, starting 11 at right guard and center. He was a Pro Bowl alternate.

In three seasons for the Cardinals, he appeared in 36 games, starting 11, all last season.

