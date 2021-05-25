OL Kamaal Seymour waived by Raiders with Non-Football Injury designation

As the Raiders take the field for OTA’s, they made a roster transaction. They have waived offensive lineman Kamaal Seymour with a Non-Football Injury, which means he sustained the injury away from the facility.

Seymour had originally signed with the Raiders last offseason and spent the 2020 season on the team’s practice squad.

The 6-6, 310-pound tackle went undrafted out of Rutgers and earned his spot on the practice squad in part because the team saw potential in his ability to play inside and outside along the offensive line.

It could be due in part to Seymour’s injury that the team

brought back veteran offensive lineman Patrick Omameh, who had played snaps at guard and tackle for the Raiders last season.

Even with those transactions, the team still has a roster spot open should they wish to add someone else.

