OL Justin Pugh waiting to decide playing future in 2023

Offensive lineman Justin Pugh had his season end with a torn ACL with the Arizona Cardinals. He will be a free agent this offseason and he has not yet decided what he will do for 2023.

Last offseason, he though he was going to retire.

He is going to wait and see on a few things.

“I’m waiting to see who the head coach (for the Cardinals) is,” he told Arizona Sports’ Tyler Drake. “I’m going to sit down with the team to see what my future holds.

“Obviously, I have the knee injury that I’m coming back from. That really is going to dictate when I can get back on the field and, in terms of retirement, you never know when you’re done. I have to see ho March shakes out, talk to teams, see what they are looking for.”

Pugh is “looking for the right situation.”

He wants to play for a winning team and doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild.

Pugh believes he is still a “great player, a great locker room guy.”

Pugh has spent the last five seasons with Arizona. He played in only five games last season before tearing his ACL.

