OL Justin Pugh out for season with ACL injury

The Arizona Cardinals will have to go the rest of the season with a different starting left guard. Justin Pugh will be out for the rest of the season, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday.

It is an ACL injury.

He was injured in the first half of the Cardinals’ 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Pugh, 32 years old, will be a free agent after the season.

He will be placed on injured reserve.

For the time being, Max Garcia, who replaced Pugh in Seattle, is slated to start at left guard on Thursday against the New Orleans Saints.

He will be the guy until Cody Ford comes off injured reserve.

