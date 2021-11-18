OL Justin Murray had setback with back injury; return unlikely this week

The Arizona Cardinals have been banged up on the offensive line. Only two players — D.J. Humphries and Josh Jones — have avoided missing games. They are getting healthier, as both Justin Pugh and Max Garcia could return to action this week.

However, it does not look like Justin Murray will return.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about him on Wednesday. “He had a setback with his lingering injury, and so it doesn’t look like he’ll be progressing this week,” he said.

Murray has been on injured reserve since Week 4 and was designated to return November 4. The Cardinals have until the 25th to activate him to the 53-man roster or lose him to IR for the rest of the season.

The Cardinals have quality depth even without Murray, who can play both tackle and guard. However, he has been one of the most reliable linemen on the team the last two seasons.

It would be a shame to end up losing him for the rest of the season.

