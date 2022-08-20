OL Josh Jones knows he is an NFL starter who has to wait for his shot

The Arizona Cardinals’ starting offensive line is set and it does not include tackle Josh Jones. However, his coaches believe that he is capable of starting and will be a future starter for the Cardinals at tackle.

He is aware and believes that himself. Speaking with reporters this past week, he showed the confidence he has in himself.

“I know I’m an NFL starter,” he said. “I’ve just got to get there and it takes a lot of work.”

He had his first taste of starting last season but played guard, something he had not done before. He is back at tackle this offseason and he feels much more comfortable and “able to get back into his groove.”

Though he feels like he could be a starter, D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum are the starters and the coaching staff is not going to change that.

But come 2023, his number will be called. He understands that the smallest of details in the NFL make the difference.

“Everything is so small,” he said. “One punch can make a difference, one tiny move can make a difference. That’s what they really taught me. And just how to be a pro, how to take care of my body.”

He played well in extended work at left tackle last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. he will see extended action again against the Baltimore Ravens.

