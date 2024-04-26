OL Jordan Morgan gives Packers what they covet most: Flexibility

The addition of Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan gives the Green Bay Packers what they covet along the offensive line: flexibility and options.

“The best five,” said general manager Brian Gutekunst about what the offensive line will look like. “We’ll wait until the coaches get their hands on him and see that. I think he can play all four spots. We’re fortunate enough that we’ve got a lot of guys in our group right now that can do that, and so I think we’ll kind of let the best five battle it out and see where that ends up.”

A three-year starter, Morgan comes to the NFL as a very experienced and productive player, with nearly 2,400 snaps at left tackle during his career. His 2022 season was cut short in November due to an ACL injury, but a quick recovery got him back on the field for the 2023 season.

Morgan finished that season ranked 19th among all tackles in pass-blocking efficiency, surrendering only two sacks and 14 pressures, while 16th in run-blocking grade.

Beyond what Morgan showcased on the field, he was a two-time team captain, and the way he attacked his rehab during that ACL injury were two aspects that caught the Packers’ attention.

“Just a strong character guy,” said Gutekunst about Morgan. “Going through the adversity of the ACL and coming through the other side of it. Two-time team captain. The way the people at Arizona speak of him. Just the right kind of guy for our locker room. I think he’ll fit in great.

“Whenever you’re picking this high, that gives you a comfort level that whatever his ultimate potential is, he’s got the work ethic to get there and kind of put the team above himself. That was something that was obviously very appealing to us.”

Despite all of Morgan’s college snaps coming at tackle, some draft analysts believe he will be best suited to play guard in the NFL. In fact, Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Morgan as his second-highest-rated guard in this year’s draft class.

With arms under 33 inches, the general thinking among those who believe Morgan would be best inside is partly rooted in his lack of length compared to traditional tackles. However, to Morgan, his experience in space and how he uses his arms, coupled with his athleticism, will mitigate that potential issue.

“I have the confidence for sure,” said Morgan about playing tackle. “I’ve been playing it my whole career. It’s something that’s already second nature to me. I can get out there and do whatever I need to do. The arm length is no problem for me. I use my arm length pretty well, and I’m very athletic.”

On the flip side, for a player with no in-game snaps at guard, one could also wonder what the Packers see in Morgan that gives them the confidence that he can play inside. The answer to that question again goes back to Morgan’s athleticism, specifically his quick feet and strength.

“He played left tackle,” said Gutekunst, “he’s got left tackle feet, very athletic kid, very sturdy/strong lower body. And he did 27 I think on the bench as well so he’s a very strong athlete. When you move inside there things move a little bit quicker and you’ve got to handle a little bit more power and he certainly has shown the ability to do that.”

Despite the Packers’ offensive line potentially already being on the roster even before the draft began, this was one of the bigger positional needs that Gutekunst and Co. had to tackle. For a unit that thrived with heavy competition last season, there is very little of that on the roster–or least very little that has experience.

Adding Morgan to the mix puts the Packers in a better position to put the “best five” offensive linemen on the field, as we’ve so often heard Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur say.

Morgan could compete with Rasheed Walker at left tackle, forcing him to earn that starting spot. Or the Packers could put Morgan at right tackle, allowing Zach Tom to potentially move to center. Or Morgan could challenge Sean Rhyan at right guard.

You get the idea–the Packers have more options now in how they go about building their offensive line this summer, which is what every GM and head coach wants.

Nothing is going to be determined at this time, and ultimately, where Morgan ends up will be dependent upon what’s best for the unit as a whole. Offensive line is very much the sum of the parts are greater than the play of one individual.

“I think you can do that,” said Gutekunst about moving Morgan around even though he’s a rookie. “I think obviously a lot’s going to depend on the player. He’s played left tackle, I think he’s got 37-plus starts at left tackle, so that’s what he’s done, but at the same time, he’s a really smart kid.

“I think that’s one of those things, I don’t know if you really know that, if he can do that early on, until you get him in the building and see how he grasps things and stuff like that. But we would expect he’ll be a quick learner and be able to pick up whatever they ask him to do.”

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire