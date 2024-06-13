OL Jon Gaines expected to be back for training camp

Offensive lineman Jon Gaines, the Cardinals’ fourth-round pick in 2023, has become a bit of a forgotten man. But that is because he missed his entire rookie season.

He suffered a knee injury in the team’s final preseason game last year. It has been presumed to be a torn ACL.

When will he come back?

During OTAs, he was seen out with his teammates on the field, although he was not suited up and did not participate.

According to head coach Jonathan Gannon, Gaines should be ready to go “in some capacity” when training camp begins at the end of July.

That announcement makes it unlikely he will start camp on PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

Last year, he was slated to be the team’s backup center. Now he will have to work his way up the depth chart ahead of Trystan Colon, Keith Ismael and Evan Brown.

