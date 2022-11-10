OL Will Hernandez lands on injured reserve

The Arizona Cardinals have lost another starting guard for a few weeks. Starting right guard Will Hernandez, after suffering a pectoral injury Sunday in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks, was placed on injured reserve, meaning he must be out at least four games.

That was the corresponding roster move to make space for newly added offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, whom they acquired via a waiver claim after he was released by the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday he hoped that the injury would not be season-ending.

He had started all nine games this season and was playing well for the team.

The earliest he will be eligible to return is December 18 when the Cardinals face the Denver Broncos on the road.

As for this week, either Max Garcia or rookie Lecitus Smith is expected to be in the starting lineup, although Davis’ addition also gives them another option, even though he will only have had two practices with the team.

List

Seahawks increase lead in NFC West after win over Cardinals

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire