OL Evan Brown takes OL Hjalte Froholdt’s title as locker room strong man

Offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt, the Arizona Cardinals’ starting center last year, held the title of the strongest man in the locker room. He has lost that title.

The man signed presumably to compete with Froholdt for the starting center job, veteran Evan Brown, now has that title.

“Evan has taken my crown,” Froholdt told reporters Monday after the first practice of OTAs. “It’s annoying. He is super strong. It’s pissing me off. I hope he sees it.”

He was clearly joking.

He has enjoyed having brown on the team so far, calling him “cerebral.”

It will be interesting to watch over the course of the offseason how things play out.

Brown is also able to play guard, so he could have been signed with the intention of him competing for the starting left guard job, which is up for grabs.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said that he sees Froholdt as primarily a center. He has played guard, though.

No matter what their roles end up being, the Cardinals now officially have a couple of super strong guys on the offensive line.

