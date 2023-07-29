OL Elyjah Thurmon reacts to ‘amazing’ Bayou Splash offer

One of the busiest recruiting weekends of the year for LSU is underway as it has a star-studded visitor list in town for Bayou Splash.

Among the players in attendance from the 2024 class was four-star Georgia offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon, who picked up an offer from the Tigers on Friday while in Baton Rouge.

Florida is considered the favorite to land Thurmon, but perhaps the LSU offer will change things. He told On3’s Billy Embody (subscription required) that the offer was “amazing.”

Thurmon also offered high praise of offensive line coach Brad Davis.

He’s camped with quite a few schools this summer, and he told On3 that he plans to trim his list down on Aug. 1 or 2.

LSU currently has just two offensive linemen committed in the 2024 class and only one interior player.

More Football!

Would Tulane moving up to the Power Five affect LSU?

LSU offers 2026 in-state EDGE

LSU offers 2024 4-star offensive lineman from Georgia

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire