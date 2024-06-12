OL Demetri Manning announces commitment to Oregon Ducks

Demetri Manning, a top-25 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2025, committed to the Oregon Ducks on Tuesday, making him the ninth commit of Oregon’s 2025 recruiting class.

247Sports ranks Manning as a 3-star interior lineman and the 25th-best IOL in his class. Although he’s from Bellevue, Washington, and held an offer from the Washington Huskies, Manning ended up choosing the Ducks.

Standing tall at six feet six inches and with a strong base of 345 pounds, Manning excels in the run game. With his large frame and strength, Manning is willing, able, and eager to drive defenders into the ground — both along the line of scrimmage and as he reaches the second level.

Manning is Oregon’s second O-line commit in the class of 2025, and his addition could prove impactful. The Ducks’ other commit on the O-line is Ziyare Addison, 247Sports’ No. 14 IOL and a top-150 player overall.

After 2024, there will be heavy roster turnover along the Oregon offensive line, with Ajani Cornelius, Josh Conerly, Marcus Harper, and Matthew Bedford all likely moving on after this season. With those four on the way out, young linemen like Manning and Addison have the chance to be high-impact players for the Ducks.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire