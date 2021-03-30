OL Dakota Dozier re-signing with Vikings on one-year deal

Jack White, Vikings Wire
·1 min read
Dakota Dozier is coming off his first NFL season as a full-time starter. Dozier — and the Vikings offensive line in general — experienced mixed results throughout 2020.

But Minnesota will still bring Dozier back. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Dozier is re-signing with the team on a one-year deal.

Dozier was the starting left guard for the Vikings this past season. He tallied a PFF grade of 44.6. He committed nine penalties and allowed six sacks.

This move doesn’t necessarily mean that Dozier will be a starter in 2021. Theoretically, Minnesota could bring him back for cheap and keep him as a reserve option. When Dozier was a reserve for the Vikings in 2019, he had a PFF grade of 51.4.

The Vikings also went with continuity on the offensive line when the team re-signed swing tackle Rashod Hill earlier this offseason. In other offensive line news, Minnesota traded a sixth-round pick to the Cardinals for interior lineman Mason Cole. Cole can play both guard and center.

