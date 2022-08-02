OL D.J. Humphries still out with stomach illness

The Arizona Cardinals have not had left tackle D.J. Humphries on the field yet in training camp. He missed all last week and the start of this week in training camp with what head coach Kliff Kingsbury described as an illness.

He elaborated further on Monday when he spoke with reporters before practice.

“He has that same GI illness, so I’m hoping the end of this week,” he said.

He doesn’t know exactly what the issue is, saying he just reads thr report the medical staff gives him for practice participation purposes.

Humphries has been on the sideline at practices, which has raised the question about what sort of illness it could be.

“I guess it’s a stomach bug, so I don’t think they felt it’s contagious,” Kingsbury said.

In Humphries’ absence, third-year pro and former third-round draft pick Josh Jones has been filling in for him at left tackle in practice.

