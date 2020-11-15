OL Cody Ford inactive for Bills in Week 10 vs. Cardinals

The Buffalo Bills are down a starting offensive lineman in Week 10 as they take on the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon at State Farm Stadium. Guard Cody Ford, who suffered an ankle injury last week and was questionable for the game, has been made inactive and will not dress for the game.

Ford is one of five players who are inactive.

QB Jake Fromm

RB T.J. Yeldon

RB Taiwan Jones

OL Cody Ford

DL Harrison Phillips

Ike Boetteger will likely start for the Bills in Ford’s place. He replaced him in last week’s game when Ford got hurt.

The Bills are also down four players because of COVID-19. Starting cornerback Josh Norman contracted the coronavirus and three teammates, deemed to have had close contact with him, were placed on the COVID list. The other players are cornerback Levi Wallace, Safety Dean Marlowe and tight end Tyler Kroft.

