OL coaching change, WR prospect meeting, MVP odds and more Rams news

As we reach the end of another week of the offseason, it is time to check in with the other teams in the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams?

Here are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.





4 Rams among top free agents

Free agency is next month and the Rams have several players who will hit the market. Four are on Touchdown Wire's list of the top 101 free agents.

Rams meet with small-school WR prospect

The draft process has begun for the Rams and they have started meeting with prospects. They have met with Western Michigan receiver prospect D'Wayne Eskridge via Zoom.

Rams replace offensive line coach

The Rams have had a number of coaching staff changes. The latest is a change with the offensive line coach. Aaron Kromer is no longer on the staff and is expected to be replaced by Kevin Carberry, who worked with head coach Sean McVay when they were both on the coaching staff of the Washington Football Team.

Matthew Stafford among favorites for 2021 MVP

New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is considered one of the favorites to win next seasons' NFL MVP award. He has 16/1 odds of winning, which is tied with the Cardinals' Kyler Murray.

