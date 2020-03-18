Who is OL B.J. Finney and what does it mean for the Seahawks? Here's a guess

The Seahawks signed former Steelers OL B.J. Finney to a two-year, $8 million deal on Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero.

You may be wondering, "Who is B.J. Finney?" He spent five seasons with the Steelers from 2015-19 after going undrafted out of Kansas State, one on the practice squad and four on the active roster. Finney has made 13 career starts split between left guard, right guard and center. That versatility surely increased his value in free agency.

It also makes his role on the Seahawks harder to predict. Let's start with his experience at center. Seattle has now added Finney and Joey Hunt (tendered) in consecutive days. That could mean that the Seahawks plan to cut Justin Britt in the coming days as a cap casualty. Seattle would save $8.5 million by parting ways with Britt, who is currently working his way back from an ACL tear. Given that the Seahawks only had about $21 million in cap space prior to signing Finney and are still in need of a star pass rusher and a right tackle, this option is possible if not likely.

Seattle's need at either guard spot is far less pressing. D.J. Fluker, like Finney, has a cap number of around $4 million, so cutting him doesn't make sense. Fluker should remain at right guard for that reason. Jamarco Jones and Phil Haynes are expected to compete for the starting left guard job. So while it's possible that Finney is now thrown into the mix at that spot, it doesn't make as much sense as Option A regarding Britt and the center position.

It certainly feels like there's another shoe that needs to drop as it relates to this addition, especially given Seattle's limited cap space. Stay tuned.

