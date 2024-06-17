Okojie sidelined after shoulder surgery

MEMPHIS – One of the seven transfers Penny Hardaway signed to bolster a revamped Tiger roster will miss all of summer workouts and all or most of the preseason.

George Mason transfer guard Baraka Okojie had surgery on an injured left shoulder and will miss approximately four months.

The good news is, if all goes well, Okojie should be back in time for the Tigers season opener against Missouri on November fourth at FedExForum.

Okojie is expected to play a reserve role for the new look Tigers after averaging eight points, three rebounds and two assists in just 10 starts for the Patriots in the Atlantic 10.

