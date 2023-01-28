Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson becomes NCAA DI women’s all-time 3-point leader

With her 498th career 3-pointer during Saturday's matchup with Iowa State, Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson made history. The shot made her women's collegiate basketball's all-time leader from beyond the arc.

👑 𝐀 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐄𝐍 👑



With career 3-pointer 𝟒𝟗𝟖, Taylor Robertson has broken the NCAA record! #Sooners x @T_Rob30 pic.twitter.com/NnBczf4ir2 — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 28, 2023

Robertson, a fifth-year senior, tied the record during a loss to Texas on Wednesday. She came into the game needing to hit two 3-pointers for the tie and made it happen before the end of the first quarter. She came off a screen from teammate Ana Llanusa and hit the milestone shot, also her 51st of the season.

The Sooner struggled to find another deep shot for the rest of the game and left Moody Center with 8 points and 2 rebounds.

Three days later, Robertson hit the record-breaking 3.

Former Ohio State, now Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell previously held the record with 497 3-pointers over 139 games from 2014-18. She went on to be selected by the Indiana Fever with the second overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft. Mitchell has recorded 347 3-pointers in the league to date.

Behind Robertson and Mitchell on the all-time list are Taylor Pierce, Jess Kovatch and Kendall Spray. Robertson is the only top-five 3-pointer shooter who is still active in the NCAA.

Playing at 6-foot, she boasts a 41.8% accuracy from 3 this season and has never had a less than 40% shooting season for Oklahoma. Her new record will be tough to beat, as she still has least 10 games left in the season to increase her lead.