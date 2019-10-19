Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner crashes on field while celebrating TD

Nick Bromberg
Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner tipped over against West Virginia. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
The Sooner Schooner had a scary moment after Oklahoma’s fourth touchdown of the day against West Virginia.

As is custom at Oklahoma home games, the Schooner took a quick lap on the field after the score. But as the schooner made its turn back toward the tunnel the radius was a little too tight and the schooner took quite the tumble.

Everyone appeared to avoid significant injury in the accident. Here it is from a different angle. The horses kept doing their job and ran back to the tunnel while the wagon was tipped over on the field. The woman in the schooner flew a considerable distance. And the guys running around the schooner, uh, seemed a bit more worried about the wagon than they did about her.

Here’s a field-level view of the accident and the aftermath. The wheels literally came off the schooner. And thankfully others did check on the woman for more than a brief second.

The schooner was carried out of the stadium a short time later and a reporter for the Oklahoman said he was told everyone involved in the incident was OK. The school released a statement about the crash Saturday afternoon.

It’s the third straight season there has been an in-game Sooner Schooner issue. This man was dragged behind the schooner — while still waving his flag! — in 2018.

And then in 2017, the schooner broke down on the field after a touchdown.

Hopefully what happened on Saturday is the only 2019 issue for the schooner. Given how often Oklahoma’s offense finds the end zone, it’s going to be making a lot more trips on the field the rest of the season.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

