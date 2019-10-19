Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner crashes on field while celebrating TD

Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner tipped over against West Virginia. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Sooner Schooner had a scary moment after Oklahoma’s fourth touchdown of the day against West Virginia.

As is custom at Oklahoma home games, the Schooner took a quick lap on the field after the score. But as the schooner made its turn back toward the tunnel the radius was a little too tight and the schooner took quite the tumble.

DOWN GOES THE SOONER SCHOONER pic.twitter.com/egmf4rEXfg — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 19, 2019

Everyone appeared to avoid significant injury in the accident. Here it is from a different angle. The horses kept doing their job and ran back to the tunnel while the wagon was tipped over on the field. The woman in the schooner flew a considerable distance. And the guys running around the schooner, uh, seemed a bit more worried about the wagon than they did about her.

Hopefully everyone is OK. This woman went tumbling. pic.twitter.com/4vF8CqDRlN — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 19, 2019

Here’s a field-level view of the accident and the aftermath. The wheels literally came off the schooner. And thankfully others did check on the woman for more than a brief second.

The Sooner Schooner crashed on the field during the second quarter of OU's game against West Virginia: pic.twitter.com/YTyrAoBvLL — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 19, 2019

The schooner was carried out of the stadium a short time later and a reporter for the Oklahoman said he was told everyone involved in the incident was OK. The school released a statement about the crash Saturday afternoon.

Official statement from OU Athletics: The Sooner Schooner tipped over today. We believe it was the result of weight distribution among riders in the rear of the wagon. Three individuals were evaluated at the stadium and released. All others reported that they were uninjured.(1/2) — Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) October 19, 2019

(2/2) Upon initial evaluation, it also appears the ponies are uninjured. Medical staff responded immediately as did the expert horse handlers and veterinarian who staff all games. We are grateful that the injuries were not serious and for the staff members who responded so well. — Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) October 19, 2019

It’s the third straight season there has been an in-game Sooner Schooner issue. This man was dragged behind the schooner — while still waving his flag! — in 2018.

And then in 2017, the schooner broke down on the field after a touchdown.

Oklahoma beats Texas Tech 49-27.



The Sooner Schooner needed some roadside assistance.



OU is 7-1. pic.twitter.com/ZQvnI5Atoy — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 29, 2017

Hopefully what happened on Saturday is the only 2019 issue for the schooner. Given how often Oklahoma’s offense finds the end zone, it’s going to be making a lot more trips on the field the rest of the season.

