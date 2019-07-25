Lincoln Riley not losing sleep over any of Oklahoma's Big 12 opponents

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley speaks on the first day of Big 12 college football media days Monday, July 15, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David Kent)

Lincoln Riley doesn’t seem too stressed out about the upcoming season.

Riley, entering his third season as Oklahoma’s head coach, has led the Sooners to back-to-back Big 12 titles, a streak that is at four years straight if you include Riley’s two seasons as OU’s offensive coordinator.

With Oklahoma yet again the favorite to emerge from the Big 12, Riley apparently isn’t very concerned with the competition around the conference. According to the Norman Transcript, Riley was asked Thursday at an OU coaches luncheon which Big 12 program gives him “the most sleepless nights.”

Riley’s answer was a crowd favorite:

“Every now and then you get asked these questions,” Riley said. “In your mind, you go politically correct or tell the truth. So, the truth is none of 'em.”

The crowd erupted in applause for Riley’s confidence.

It’s easy to be confident when you’re 16-2 in conference play in the last two years. Earlier this month, the Sooners received 68 of the 77 first-place votes in the Big 12 media preseason poll.

Texas, OU’s biggest rival, was the only other team to receive first-place votes. The Longhorns bested OU during the regular season last fall, but the Sooners got the last laugh with a 39-27 win over UT in the Big 12 championship game. Texas is again expected to be Oklahoma’s top competition to win the Big 12.

Oklahoma has its sights higher than just another Big 12 title, too. The Sooners have advanced to the College Football Playoff in three of the last four seasons, but have been eliminated in the semifinals each time.

