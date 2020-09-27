College football takeaways: Oklahoma’s flop turns bad Big 12 season into a disaster

The 2020 college football season is one where the unprecedented has become the precedent, chaos has become an expectation and the surreal a weekly reality.

So it should be no surprise that upsets, bizarre results and stupefying finishes have become part of the 2020 backdrop, much like empty stadiums and coaches wearing mask.

But even in a season where nuttiness has arrived on demand, Kansas State’s upset win stood out. The Wildcats bussed five hours from Manhattan, Kansas, to Norman, Oklahoma, on Sunday to try and better handle contract tracing restriction. They were without four key players on defense and eight players overall on their two-deep depth chart.

So basically, Kansas State went against the most consistent offensive force in recent college football history with a makeshift secondary and somehow managed to win, 38-35, on the road.

And they did it behind a superhuman effort from a precocious 5-foot-5 tailback, Deuce Vaughn, who accounted for 174 yards and myriad game-shifting plays. That included a 77-yard catch early in the third quarter to provide hope when Kansas State trailed 21-7. He later ran for a 38-yard touchdown that tied the game at 35.

That set up the day’s final points, a 50-yard field goal by cannon-legged Blake Lynch with 4:32 remaining. The final hero was Kansas State senior defensive back Jahron McPherson, who clinched the game in the final minute with an interception of Spencer Rattler. It was the fourth Oklahoma turnover of the day.

View photos Oklahoma Sooners QB Spencer Rattler (7) speaks with head coach Lincoln Riley during the second half against Kansas State. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports) More

The sound you may have heard from Big 12 headquarters was commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who is normally defiantly monotone, cursing. The league’s playoff chances have revolved around Oklahoma in the CFP era, as the Sooners have been the league’s only entrant. OU has reached the playoff three consecutive years and four of the past five. OU’s shocking home loss to a watered-down Kansas State team combined with Texas’ shaky overtime win this week and Oklahoma State sputtering last week against Tulsa leaves the Big 12 lacking high-end candidates. (We’ll see how Baylor looks next week at West Virginia before we start judging the Bears.)

Declaring the Sooners out of the playoff – as Urban Meyer did on FOX – seems premature. There are too many COVID-related issues. But the Big 12’s out-of-conference samples are putrid, including Kansas State losing to Arkansas State. It’s hard to value a league that’s been chum for the Sun Belt. (Texas Tech outlasting Houston Baptist didn’t help matters, either.)

While it’s too early to read OU’s late rites, it’s fair to say that the entire Big 12 should be in the fetal position. What we’ve learned so far about the Big 12 is that conference play doesn’t mean much, as the out-of-conference samples could end up being used for fertilizer. The league’s standard bearer has been sub-standard. And that’s a perception the Big 12 is going to have difficulty overcoming.

First to 3-0

If you had to pick an unlikely candidate to become the first college football team to start the 2020 season 3-0, it would have been UTSA. The Roadrunners went 4-8 last season, fired coach Frank Wilson and hired a first-time college head coach, Jeff Traylor, who was a high school coach in Texas until 2014.

After outlasting Middle Tennessee on Friday night, UTSA improved to 3-0. “We could be 0-3 just as easily as 3-0,” Traylor said on Saturday.

And that’s a compliment to his team finding creative ways to win.

UTSA has won thanks to a pair of quarterbacks (Frank Harris and Josh Adkins), a freshman star on defense (Jamal Ligon) and a kicker (Hunter Duplessis) who has the longest streak of made field goals in FBS football (16).

Story continues