The Oklahoman's Week 15 picks for every high school football game in the state
Each week, The Oklahoman high school sports staff predicts the score of every high school football game in the state. Here are the picks for Week 15, which features three state championship games.
Last week’s record: 8-4 (66.7%)
Overall record: 1,527-362 (80.8%)
Friday’s Oklahoma high school football game
Class B final
Seiling 40, Velma-Alma 38
Saturday’s Oklahoma high school football games
Class 2A final
Millwood 36, Washington 35
Class A final
Fairview 40, Hooker 30
