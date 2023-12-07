Advertisement

The Oklahoman's Week 15 picks for every high school football game in the state

Hallie Hart and Nick Sardis, The Oklahoman
Each week, The Oklahoman high school sports staff predicts the score of every high school football game in the state. Here are the picks for Week 15, which features three state championship games.

Last week’s record: 8-4 (66.7%)

Overall record: 1,527-362 (80.8%)

Friday’s Oklahoma high school football game

Class B final

Seiling 40, Velma-Alma 38

Saturday’s Oklahoma high school football games

Class 2A final

Millwood 36, Washington 35

Class A final

Fairview 40, Hooker 30

