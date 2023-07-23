The Oklahoman's Super 30: How Choctaw's Will Smith overcame the odds, became top recruit

CHOCTAW — Will Smith struggled to stay out of trouble throughout his younger days in Choctaw.

A foster child, Smith had an unstable home life and sometimes didn’t even know where he’d sleep at night.

Tough to focus on things like school and athletics in a situation like that.

But the tide turned for Smith while he was going to Choctaw High.

Now, his living situation is in better shape, and he’s comfortable.

And as Smith enters his senior season with the Yellowjackets, he’s one of the most sought-after high school football recruits in Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Smith comes in at No. 10 on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 list of the state’s top prospects in the 2024 class. A three-star recruit according to 247Sports, he decommitted from Oklahoma State in May and holds offers from schools such as Akron, Indiana, Iowa State, Tulsa and Washington State, among others.

Choctaw's Will Smith is No. 10 on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 list of the state’s top prospects in the 2024 class.

One of the most versatile players in the state, Smith will line up in several spots for Choctaw and is mostly being recruited as an edge rusher and tight end.

“Super, super good athlete,” Choctaw coach Jake Corbin said. “He can play almost literally anywhere on the field. He plays receiver and defensive end for us, which is kind of a rare combo. But he’s played anywhere from outside linebacker to tight end. He can throw and catch and kick. He’ll probably be our kicker this year, as well.”

Smith was focused on basketball when he was growing up and didn’t start playing football until middle school.

He was raised by adopted parents but had a falling out with them during his teen years.

Ultimately, he found a good situation and for the past couple years has been living with Steve and Sharon Tarbell, the parents of one of his friends.

Smith’s upbringing wasn’t easy, but he’s proud of how he bounced back.

“It’s made me who I am today,” he said.

Smith is flourishing as an athlete but also has had a 4.0 GPA the past few semesters. He’s come a long way since he was a freshman, a year in which he didn't play football due to constantly being in trouble.

Back then, he didn’t have a hulking presence. But as his personal life improved, so did his physical development.

The person everyone sees today is completely different from the Will Smith of a few years ago.

“For him to be able to accomplish what he’s accomplished in athletics and school and all that, it’s pretty remarkable,” Corbin said.

Choctaw's Will Smith is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

Smith’s size, strength, athleticism and versatility make him a special athlete.

He still plays basketball and has nearly a 40-inch vertical.

He committed to OSU in February, following in the footsteps of Desean Brown, who recently starred at Choctaw before continuing his career with the Cowboys.

The two were close at Choctaw, and both were adopted.

But in the end, Smith decided it was best for him to decommit and look elsewhere.

“I felt like that was home for me at the time, but I feel like now I made an immature decision,” Smith said. “And I was just quick to jump on it because I felt like that was the only thing there.”

Smith is optimistic about the upcoming season and has specific goals. One of them is to break Choctaw’s single-season sack record.

He also hopes to serve as an inspiration to kids growing up in rough situations.

“Most people try to hide their background, try to hide where they came from,” Smith said. “But I’m proud of where I came from. …

“I know I’m not who I was back then.”

The Oklahoman’s 2024 Super 30

Name: Will Smith

School: Choctaw

Super 30 ranking: No. 10

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: Edge rusher and tight end

Recruited by: Akron Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa State, Kent State, Oklahoma State, Sam Houston, Texas State, Tulsa, Washington State

